Improving Fundamentals At Amersham Int'l

Amersham International's imaging agent Ceretec (99mTc/exametazine) has been found to have potential in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, and the company has signed a deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Oxford University that will lead to filing of Ceretec in the USA for this purpose (Marketletter April 1).

This news, along with approval by the US Food and Drug Administration of the firm's advanced heart imaging agent Myoview (injectable technetium 99mTc tetrafosmin; Marketletter February 19), emphasizes Amersham's turnaround, and shows that the negative sentiment that has surrounded the stock is less justifiable, say analysts at Nikko Europe.

A New Drug Application for the use of Ceretec as a diagnostic tool for Alzheimer's disease will be filed in the USA in November this year. This means approval could come towards the end of 1997, say the analysts, who note that the accuracy of diagnosis is vastly superior to traditional methods of diagnosis, with an error of around one in 20 compared to the usual one in four.