IMRE Corp: Prosorba

- IMRE Corp expects to begin a pivotal trial of its Prosorba column for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in early 1996, according to company president Martin Cleary. He said the company was going to submit details of a pilot study to the US regulatory authorities last week. The planned study would cost around $10 million and involve up to 300 patients. The firm is hoping to raise $30 million through an equity offering and strategic alliance to finance this and other projects over the next three years.
