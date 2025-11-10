Imre's Prosorba Patent Challenged

Imre Corp has received a complaint, filed with the US District Court, Northern District of California, claiming that the company's Prosorba column infringes a patent issued February 25, 1992, to David Terman, which was subsequently assigned in July 1993 to Dter-Ent Inc, a California corporation. A first notice of a claim of infringement from Dter-Ent was received in July 1993.

Having taken advice from two independent outside patent counsel, Imre says it is advised that the claims of infringement are invalid and unenforcable, and it will "rigorously contest the alleged claim." The Prosorba column has recently been approved for Phase III testing in the USA (Marketletter November 27).