IMS: 2004 world Rx sales growth slowest in six yrs

Global sales of prescription drugs increased 7% in 2004 to total $550.0 billion, and this was the lowest rate of rise for six years, according to IMS Health, which notes that sales had grown 10% in 2003 and 9% in 2002 and forecasts that they will increase 6%-9% over the next five years.
A major factor in last year's slowdown was the greater use of generic drugs, which accounted for 30% of prescription volume in Canada, Germany, the UK and the USA, as providers sought to cut costs. Every country in the world is looking at ways to slow the growth of drug spending, said the company, noting that, while the market's overall rate of rise has moderated, there are still pockets of growth.
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