IMS Acquires Non-US Assets Of PMSI

IMS Health has completed the acquisition of all the non-US operatingassets of PMSI, which provides information services to the pharmaceutical and health care industries. Under the terms of the agreement, PMSI will receive consideration of $75 million in the form of approximately 1.2 million shares of IMS common stock.

PMSI, which was established in 1991, will remain an independent public company and its Scott-Levin subsidiary will continue to provide market research etc for companies in the USA, Europe and Japan.