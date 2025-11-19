IMS CANADA REPORT

IMS International is offering US organizations an in-depth analysis of Canada's health care system with two reports entitled PharmaFocus Canada 1997 and Pharmacoeconomics: Issues and Implications. IMS vice president Ian Therriault says that by studying Canada's health care system, "American businesses will be better equipped to anticipate and prepare for the tremendous impact of health care reform. Details from Mr Therriault or Christi Lane on phone toll-free: 1-800-461-1823; fax +1 905 712 5125.
