Wednesday 19 November 2025

IMS Offer To Dutch Govt Over Drugs Bill

11 June 1995

The Dutch pharmaceutical market cannot be regulated effectively by simply copying the pricing measures imposed on their markets by the governments of France and the UK, according to Roland Lederer, who has been general manager of IMS Netherlands since the beginning of 1995. He was previously a member of the IMS management team in Frankfurt, germany.

In an interview with the national financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad, Mr Lederer said Dutch government policy on health expenditure appears to be being formulated on the basis of politics rather than hard facts; while the purpose of the proposed legislation is clear, the government's arguments are weak. For example, he said, its claim that medicines in the Netherlands cost on average 30% more than in neighboring countries cannot yet be proved. In order to arrive at a correct analysis, account must be taken not only of prices, but also of the effects of innovative new treatments and of the roles of generic drugs and parallel imports.

Prices "Only One Economic Factor" Moreover, he said, drug prices are only one of the economic factors that have to be considered, and it is more important to examine how and why, and for whom, drugs are prescribed. Giving the example of a diabetes patient, he asked: what is the future for this person if he/she receives no appropriate therapy and as a result go blind or, later on, have to have a limb amputated? Nor does the government consider how many working days are saved through the use of drug therapy.

