IMS Wins Dispute Over Use Of Its Data

IMS has reached agreement with Howard Cox and his companies, DefinitiveData Tactics and Datability, with the result that Mr Cox and the two companies have agreed not to distribute copies of Global Pharmaceutical Review anywhere in the world.

This follows the unauthorized use of IMS data in Global Pharmaceutical Review, which, it is understood, was provided by Ralph Sontag, who is one of the defendants in a similar case being brought against him by IMS in Germany.