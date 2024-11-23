IMS Wins Dispute Over Use Of Its Data

IMS has reached agreement with Howard Cox and his companies, DefinitiveData Tactics and Datability, with the result that Mr Cox and the two companies have agreed not to distribute copies of Global Pharmaceutical Review anywhere in the world.
This follows the unauthorized use of IMS data in Global Pharmaceutical Review, which, it is understood, was provided by Ralph Sontag, who is one of the defendants in a similar case being brought against him by IMS in Germany.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze