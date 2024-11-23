Imutec Restarts Virulizin Program

Imutec Corp will shortly restart its clinical trial program for Virulizin for the treatment of advanced Kaposi's sarcoma in patients infected with HIV, following clearance from Canada's Health Protection Branch. Development of the drug was halted in October 1994 after it was found that a bioassay used to determine the activity of the drug was prone to inaccuracies. A new assay has now been developed. 20 patients will be enrolled into the trial.