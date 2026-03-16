In a world of AI generated healthcare information, how do we protect the truth?

As more people turn to AI and large language models for fast answers, summaries and guidance, the question is no longer whether AI will influence understanding, but how we ensure what emerges is accurate, responsible and true.
To explore this defining challenge for the future of the healthcare industry, FleishmanHillard and The Pharma Letter invite you to join a live panel discussion examining the growing role AI plays in redefining healthcare information that people rely on.
The conversation will explore both the risks and the opportunities: from misinformation, oversimplification and loss of nuance to the positive potential for greater patient empowerment through more accessible and personalised information. It will look at what the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare communicators, journalists and editors can do to add real value in this new landscape - protecting truth, strengthening trust and helping audiences find, understand and rely on the right information.
Help inform the debate, take our short two-question poll to share your perspective on patient outcomes and areas most at risk of miscommunication.
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