In a world of AI generated healthcare information, how do we protect the truth?

AI is rapidly reshaping how healthcare information is discovered, interpreted and shared – not only by patients and the public, but increasingly by healthcare professionals too. Partnered with United Kingdom Omnicom, Bankside 3, 100 Southwark Street, London, SE1 0SW Drinks & nibbles from 5:00 PM

Panel begins at 5:30 PM

Online via Microsoft Teams (link provided upon registration) RSVP – Spaces are limited so register now to confirm your attendance. Register now

As more people turn to AI and large language models for fast answers, summaries and guidance, the question is no longer whether AI will influence understanding, but how we ensure what emerges is accurate, responsible and true.

To explore this defining challenge for the future of the healthcare industry, FleishmanHillard and The Pharma Letter invite you to join a live panel discussion examining the growing role AI plays in redefining healthcare information that people rely on.

The conversation will explore both the risks and the opportunities: from misinformation, oversimplification and loss of nuance to the positive potential for greater patient empowerment through more accessible and personalised information. It will look at what the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare communicators, journalists and editors can do to add real value in this new landscape - protecting truth, strengthening trust and helping audiences find, understand and rely on the right information.

Our panellists Steve Nowottny Editor, Full Fact Steve has been editor of Full Fact, the UK’s independent fact checking charity, since 2021. He was previously senior editor at MoneySavingExpert and before that was a health journalist, working as a reporter and eventually editor of the GP magazine, Pulse. Tom Whipple Science Writer and Special Correspondent, The Times Tom Whipple is Science Writer and Special Correspondent at The Times. Tom has worked at The Times since 2006, specializing in science. He writes news, features and reviews across the paper, hosts a weekly science column and regularly appears on Times Radio. He was named Science Journalist of the Year for his coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sophie Randall Director, Patient Information Forum (PIF) Sophie is a former public health journalist who leads the Patient Information Forum, the UK's membership body for organizations working in health information and support. She led the development of the PIF TICK trust mark for health and care information and is a leading voice on the impact of AI on health information quality and public trust. Chloe Partikas Digital Director, FleishmanHillard UK Chloe is an award-winning digital director and senior integrated communications strategist with more than 15 years' experience working with clients across the healthcare, technology, energy, FMCG and automotive sectors.

Moderated by Pete Meikle Head of News at FleishmanHillard, former senior broadcast journalist with Channel 4 News, ITV News and GMTV A senior journalist working in comms since 2015, Pete spearheads Fleishman Hillard's media relations. His job takes him across the globe to train CEOs and senior execs at many of the world's biggest companies.

Hosts FleishmanHillard is a global communications and public affairs agency with nearly 80 offices worldwide. It has specialist expertise in healthcare and life sciences, working with many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. The Pharma Letter The Pharma Letter is a premier digital intelligence service that has provided specialist news and analysis to the life sciences industry since 1991. With a readership of over 450,000 monthly pharma and biotech executives, investors, and regulators, it is one of the most trusted voices in the sector.







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Help inform the debate, take our short two-question poll to share your perspective on patient outcomes and areas most at risk of miscommunication.







