In2Focus and IsaiX enter co-promotion deal

UK pharmaceutical sales software specialist In2Focus has entered a strategic business alliance with Canada-based IsaiX Technologies, to co-promote health care technologies in Europe and North America.

Under the agreement, In2Focus' unique range of data analysis and sales force effectiveness tools will be marketed in North America, for the first time, by IsaiX Technologies.

IsaiX Technologies is a market leader in North America in the development and distribution of distance learning tools to enhance sales force effectiveness. Under the business alliance, In2Focus will be at the forefront of marketing these services to customers in the UK and Europe.