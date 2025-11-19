INADEQUATE USE OF ACE INHIBITORS?

Patients with heart failure in the USA are not being appropriately treated, a position which has prompted the US Department of Health and Human Services to publish guidelines calling for major changes in the way these patients are managed.
The HHS' Agency for Health Care Policy and Research, which developed the guidelines, said that ACE inhibitors are often not initiated at all in CHF patients, or are prescribed at suboptimal doses because of physicians' fears of side effects. Estimates for ACE inhibitor use in heart failure range from 30% (industry market research) to 80% (American Medical Association survey of clinicians). Physicians who are concerned about side effects should refer to a specialist with more expertise rather than abandoning the drugs.
The guidelines recommend that patients with moderately or severely reduced left ventricular function should be treated with an ACE inhibitor as a matter of routine.
