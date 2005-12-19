Inamed and Medicis call-off merger plans

California, USA-based Inamed has announced the mutual termination of a merger agreement with Medicis Pharmaceutical and its wholly-owned subsidiary Masterpiece Acquisition, which was initiated earlier in the year (Marketletter March 28). On December 13, both firms entered into a merger-termination agreement which immediately ended the acquisition process. In addition, the agreement stipulated that Inamed pay a $90.0 million termination fee and $481,985 in expense reimbursement fees to the Scottsdale, Arizona-headquartered firm.

Allergan offer meets with board approval

In related news, Inamed's board of directors has given its support to the recent offer to buy the firm made by fellow Californian pharmaceutical group Allergan (Marketletter November 21). Pursuant to Allergan's proposed agreement and plan to merge with Inamed, and consistent with the exchange offer previously commenced by Allergan, Allergan would exchange for each share of Inamed $84.0 in cash or 0.8498 of a share of its own common stock. Inamed has agreed to provide Allergan with information regarding its developmental dermal filler product Juvederm, in accordance with the terms of the merger proposal. David Pyott, Allergan's chief executive, said that the firm expects to complete the deal shortly after the receipt of this information.