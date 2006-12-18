INB/Fraunhofer in flu vaccine project

New Jersey, USA-based Integrated BioPharma (INB) and the Fraunhofer USA Center for Molecular Biotechnology (FCMB) have successfully validated their proprietary, plant-based technology platform for the production of human therapeutic proteins and their further agreement to now engineer and produce vaccines against influenza using the validated platform.
The AIPwLV platform was developed for INB by the FCMB over the last three years. It uses simple, non-genetically modified plants as a medium for the rapid, economical production of vaccine antigens. Unlike vaccine technologies currently in use, the AIPwLV platform enables practically limitless scalability of production of target antigens for vaccines against diseases such as influenza relatively quickly after identification of the active strain, thereby significantly increasing the availability of efficacious vaccines for large-scale inoculations.
