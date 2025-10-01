Incentive To Acquire Gambro

- Gambro, the Swedish medical technology group that is being acquired by Incentive, part of the Wallenberg group, achieved pretax profits of 1.3 billion Swedish kroner ($185.2 million), up 10.7%. This is below the 18% pretax rise achieved in 1994. Sales for the year were ahead 3.6% to 10.2 billion kroner.
