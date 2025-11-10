Monday 10 November 2025

Incentives, Means Tests In US GOP Medicare Reform

17 September 1995

The US Republican Medicare revamp would means-test senior couples earning about $125,000 a year or more, House Speaker Newt Gingrich has told the Sunday television news show Meet the Press. Starting at $125,000 a couple, the plan may phase out the government subsidy for the Part B premium, which pays for doctors' bills and laboratory tests.

The plan will also try to keep at 31.5% seniors' share of Part B costs instead of letting it fall to 25% as under current law, which the Democrats say could double premiums from $46.10 a month. Mr Gingrich said the GOP plan would mean only an extra $7 a month per senior. The $46.10 payment covers just 31% of costs, with taxpayers subsidizing the rest.

Gingrich "Willing To Work With Clinton" One "carrot" to entice seniors into managed care could be reimbursement for services such as prescription drugs, dental care and glasses, not now covered by Medicare. Under the GOP "Medi-choice" plan, seniors would also have options such as staying with the current system, moving into health maintenance organizations, staying with group insurance plans or joining medical savings accounts. Mr Gingrich applauded President Clinton for seeing the need for Medicare reform and said he was willing to work with him on the details of a reform package. White House and Congressional leaders are due to meet to discuss Medicare and other issues; a White House spokesman said the president wants to move forward on all issues relating to balancing the budget.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze