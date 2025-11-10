Incentives, Means Tests In US GOP Medicare Reform

The US Republican Medicare revamp would means-test senior couples earning about $125,000 a year or more, House Speaker Newt Gingrich has told the Sunday television news show Meet the Press. Starting at $125,000 a couple, the plan may phase out the government subsidy for the Part B premium, which pays for doctors' bills and laboratory tests.

The plan will also try to keep at 31.5% seniors' share of Part B costs instead of letting it fall to 25% as under current law, which the Democrats say could double premiums from $46.10 a month. Mr Gingrich said the GOP plan would mean only an extra $7 a month per senior. The $46.10 payment covers just 31% of costs, with taxpayers subsidizing the rest.

Gingrich "Willing To Work With Clinton" One "carrot" to entice seniors into managed care could be reimbursement for services such as prescription drugs, dental care and glasses, not now covered by Medicare. Under the GOP "Medi-choice" plan, seniors would also have options such as staying with the current system, moving into health maintenance organizations, staying with group insurance plans or joining medical savings accounts. Mr Gingrich applauded President Clinton for seeing the need for Medicare reform and said he was willing to work with him on the details of a reform package. White House and Congressional leaders are due to meet to discuss Medicare and other issues; a White House spokesman said the president wants to move forward on all issues relating to balancing the budget.