Incentives needed for postmarketing studies

The introduction of an automatic review system for prescription drugs, after they have received approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, is promoted by Marsha Cohen, a professor at the University of California's Hasting College of Law, as a means of "dramatically" reducing litigation against drugmakers in the case of recalled drugs.

Without the right incentives, "too little attention is paid - by both manufacturers and the FDA - to developing information to determine whether the predicted benefit-to-risk ratio of a drug has remained the same after exposure to it has become widespread," Prof Cohen writes in the Washington Post newspaper.

Threat of law suits have "limited impact" on drugmakers, WP says