Including cranberries in diet may prevent breast cancer, new study indicates

In laboratory experiments, Canadian researchers found that isolated compounds in cranberries, called flavonoids, may inhibit the growth of breast cancer cells when consumed in sufficient concentrations. These naturally-occurring flavonoids may also help prevent other forms of cancer, including those of the prostate, colon, lungs and brain.
The study, led by Peter Ferguson of the University of Western Ontario and the London Regional Cancer Program, suggests that the cranberry's flavonoids may block the further spread of estrogen-dependent breast cancer cells and cause the existing ones to die. In Dr Ferguson's study, a cranberry extract (containing 250mg of flavonoids per liter) inhibited breast cancer cell proliferation 50%, the USA Cranberry Institute has reported.
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