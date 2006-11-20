Increased fake drug seizures reported in EU

A report by the European Commission which reveals that more than half a million fake drugs were seized in 2005, at the external borders of the European Union, has been seized upon by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations as a sign that certified distribution channels are needed for patient safety.

The EC report noted that the high quality of fakes "often makes identification impossible without technical expertise," adding that "the increasing use of the Internet to sell fakes (mostly medicines) increases the challenge customs face."

The EU Taxation and Customs Commissioner, Laszlo Kovacs, warned that "a secret wave of dangerous fakes is threatening the people in Europe. The key is to be faster than the counterfeiters. We must quickly identify, and act to deal with new routes of fraud and constantly changing counterfeit patterns to protect our health, safety and the economy." Mr Kovacs also reported that the EU was working with other countries, especially China and the USA, to track networks of counterfeit goods being shipped, as well as other initiatives across Europe.