Increased losses at Genmab

Denmark's Genmab reported a net loss of 29.4 million Danish kroner ($3.3 million) for the first half of 2001, compared with 15.2 million kroner in the like, 2000 period, due to increased R&D activities and clinical trials. Income during the six months reached 60.7 million kroner, compared with 3.8 million kroner.
Highlights of the period include the initiation of a Phase II study of HuMax-CD4 in the treatment of psoriasis, the announcement of an antibody development partnership with Glaucus Proteomics and positive Phase I/II HuMax-CD4 data in rheumatoid arthritis.
