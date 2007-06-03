Indena's new synthetic paclitaxel plant opens

Italy's Indena, a developer and producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients derived from plants, has inaugurated a new facility which will produce paclitaxel by semisynthesis at its main factory in Settala, near Milan.

Semisynthetic API will be marketed alongside natural paclitaxel and is testimony, the firm claims, to the leadership of Indena, already the world's major producer of this widely-sold active principle, a well-known anti-tumor agent. This has been commercialized by US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb, whose Taxol brand is now subject to generic competition. For the first quarter of 2007, Taxol generated $111.0 million in sales.

Indena's commercial director, Daniele Giavini, declared that "this new high-containment plant would help Indena strengthen its position as world leader in the production and semisynthesis of taxanes. The aim was to capture an increasing share in a market where finished products have exceeded an annual global turnover of some 2.5 billion euros [$3.36 billion]."