Independent drug regulator for India

An independent drugs regulatory authority is to be set up by the Indian government, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Anbumani Ramadoss has announced at a meeting of the Drugs Consultative Committee.

Noting that India has the world's fourth biggest pharmaceutical industry, he said there is a need to make drug regulation more stringent to ensure that quality and standards are met and to keep pace with growth in manufacturing. The new body will have a complete structure in the next two years and function as a self-sustained regulatory mechanism, he added.

The Minister also said he had had talks with Acting US Food and Drug Commissioner Lester Crawford during his recent US visit, at which it was agreed that India's Health Ministry would initiate measures to replicate FDA mechanisms and, in a second phase, would "tie up" with the US agency.