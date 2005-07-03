Independent drug regulator for India

An independent drugs regulatory authority is to be set up by the Indian government, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Anbumani Ramadoss has announced at a meeting of the Drugs Consultative Committee.
Noting that India has the world's fourth biggest pharmaceutical industry, he said there is a need to make drug regulation more stringent to ensure that quality and standards are met and to keep pace with growth in manufacturing. The new body will have a complete structure in the next two years and function as a self-sustained regulatory mechanism, he added.
The Minister also said he had had talks with Acting US Food and Drug Commissioner Lester Crawford during his recent US visit, at which it was agreed that India's Health Ministry would initiate measures to replicate FDA mechanisms and, in a second phase, would "tie up" with the US agency.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze