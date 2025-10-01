Independent Position To Be Maintained At Zeneca

Zeneca's announcement of its 1995 annual results was upstaged just over a week ago by the revelation on the same day of the formation of Novartis by the merger of the Swiss companies Sandoz and Roche (Marketletter March 11 and this issue). The formation of Novartis also dragged Zeneca back to center stage in the drug industry's continuing obsession with consolidation.

As whispers could once again be heard linking Zeneca to the other Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche, David Barnes, chief executive at Zeneca, rose to the challenge at his firm's annual results press conference. He said that Zeneca is under "no strategic imperative to merge or make an acquisition, given the inherent strength of the firm's organic growth." He added: "our policy is to drive the business, which is full of potential."

Mr Barnes emphasized the importance of product pipeline as an "absolute requirement" to combat patent expiry, but acknowledged the paradox of Zeneca's position that the better looking the company is, the more vulnerable it is perceived to be. He qualified this by saying that they were not going to work hard to make the firm look bad and that the best form of defense is attack; Zeneca's profits have doubled since directly before its demerger from ICI in 1993, he pointed out.