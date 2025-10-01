Independent Position To Be Maintained At Zeneca

Zeneca's announcement of its 1995 annual results was upstaged just over a week ago by the revelation on the same day of the formation of Novartis by the merger of the Swiss companies Sandoz and Roche (Marketletter March 11 and this issue). The formation of Novartis also dragged Zeneca back to center stage in the drug industry's continuing obsession with consolidation.
As whispers could once again be heard linking Zeneca to the other Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche, David Barnes, chief executive at Zeneca, rose to the challenge at his firm's annual results press conference. He said that Zeneca is under "no strategic imperative to merge or make an acquisition, given the inherent strength of the firm's organic growth." He added: "our policy is to drive the business, which is full of potential."
Mr Barnes emphasized the importance of product pipeline as an "absolute requirement" to combat patent expiry, but acknowledged the paradox of Zeneca's position that the better looking the company is, the more vulnerable it is perceived to be. He qualified this by saying that they were not going to work hard to make the firm look bad and that the best form of defense is attack; Zeneca's profits have doubled since directly before its demerger from ICI in 1993, he pointed out.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze