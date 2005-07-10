Indevus closes Sanctura transaction with Esprit

Indevus Pharmaceuticals of the USA has announced the closing of the previously-announced sale of marketing rights to Sanctura (trospium chloride) from Odyssey Pharmaceuticals (a division of Croatian firm Pliva) to Esprit Pharma Holding Co (formerly known as Saturn Pharmaceuticals). Sanctura was approved for the treatment of overactive bladder by the US Food and Drug Administration last year (Marketletter June 7, 2004).

Esprit Pharma is a recently-formed, privately-held pharmaceutical company, the lead investors in which are New Enterprise Associates, Domain Associate and APAX Partners. John Spitznagel, former chief executive of Roberts Pharmaceuticals and ESP Pharma (recently sold to Protein Design Labs), has been appointed as chief executive. The executive management team of Esprit Pharma also includes many of the former senior managers who worked with Mr Spitznagel at both Roberts Pharmaceuticals and ESP Pharma.