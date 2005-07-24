Indevus starts Ph II pagoclone study

Indevus Pharmaceuticals of the USA says it has commenced Phase II evaluation of pagoclone in patients with persistent developmental stuttering. The agent, a novel non-benzodiazepine selective GABA-A receptor agonist, is being investigated in 120 adults, with assessment through standard measures of speech fluency and ancillary measures to evaluate disability and quality of life. A subset will collect functional brain imaging assessments as potential biomarkers of the effects of pagoclone in the treatment of stuttering.
