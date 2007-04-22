India 2nd-line HIV drugs program "within year"

The Indian government has announced plans to introduce second-line treatments for HIV/AIDS, possibly within a year. The news came at the launch of a report by the World Health Organization concerning global access to antiretroviral drugs.

K Sujatha Rao, the head of India's National AIDS Control Organization, stated: "we have made a commitment that when we touch 100,000 [people on front-line therapies] we will provide second-line" products.

Second-line drugs cost 12 times more