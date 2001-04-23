India acts on "dumped" imports from China

India's anti-dumping directorate, the DGAD, has recommended thatprovisional anti-dumping duties be imposed on imports of acetaminophen from China and Taiwan at a level equivalent to a difference of $.36 per kilo between the imports and their landed value.
The DGAD has been conducting an investigation into the imports following complaints made by Indian drugmakers Triton Labs, Vamsi Labs, Srinivasa Agro Industries and Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals.
