India Claws Back "Unintended"Profits

India's Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has served notice on leading pharmaceutical companies for the recovery of about 1.7 billion rupees ($54.2 million) under the Drug Price Equalization Scheme. Notices have been served for "unintended profit" made by the companies on the sale of bulk drugs under the Drug Price Control Order of 1979.

717.8 million rupees ($22.8 million) is claimed from Glaxo India for betamethasone and its salts, 47.9 million rupees from Parke-Davis for multivitamin formulations, 77.5 million rupees from Hoechst for Analgin, 47.9 million rupees from Ranbaxy for ampicillin and 24.9 million rupees from Cipla. In 1979, the government introduced DPEA in the DPCO in order to take account of the wide differences in the prices of imported bulk drugs when fixing the "common or pooled price" at which they could be sold. For this, a retention price (cost plus normal return) for manufacturers, importers or distributors was also worked out.

The notices drew immediate protest from the president of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association. In a letter to the Ministry, he quotes from a general ruling of India's Apex Court in 1986 which said that in the event of a dispute, there could be no accrual. The Ministry replied that the Supreme Court ruling of 1987 had upheld the government's right to fix the prices of essential drugs and had quashed 12 writ petitions filed by drug companies in the Delhi High Court in 1981. The IDMA said these claims are a severe blow to the industry, at a time when it is faced with fresh challenges such as adjusting to the new intellectual property regime.