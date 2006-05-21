India considers special tribunal plan for

India's federal government has informed the Parliament that the recent Supreme Court directive to certain drug firms, including Ranbaxy and Cipla, to compulsorily pay the government 50% of the "overcharged amounts" over officially fixed prices, before the companies are allowed to challenge the government's decision, will be taken as a precedent for other drugmakers that are guilty of over-charging drug prices.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, whose department oversees India's pharmaceutical indus-try, told Parliament that "steps were being taken in this direction." Mr Paswan added that the National Pharma-ceutical Pricing Authority has raised a demand of 6.94 billion rupees ($153.4 million) as overcharged amounts from 294 drug firms.

Out of this amount, 990.0 million rupees have already been recovered in the fiscal year to March 2006. "We will have to ensure speedy recovery of overcharged amounts," Mr Paswan said.