India/IAVI pact to develop AIDS vaccines

India's Health Ministry, the Indian Council of Medical Research and theInternational AIDS Vaccine Initiative have announced an agreement to develop a new vaccine specifically for use against the HIV strain prevalent in India. The partners said they hoped the vaccine, to be developed by Indian researchers and US biotechnology company Therion Biologics, will be ready in a couple of years, and cost "just a few rupees for a dose."
