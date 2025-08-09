India "must end drug price curbs"

Drug prices in India should be determined by competitive market forcesrather than through externally-enforced restrictions, Parvinder Singh, chairman and managing director of Ranbaxy Labs, has told a World Intellectual Property Organization seminar in Mumbai. Any moves to encourage India's drug industry to invest more in research must begin with allowing market forces to operate in drug pricing, he said.
The Drug Price Control Order now controls prices of 74 bulk drugs and formulations, but this list is likely to be pruned to 14-15 in order to boost industry growth (Marketletter October 5, 1998).
Once India introduces product patents, the market share taken by patented drugs will rise to 20%-25% in the next 10 years from 10% now, Dr Singh forecast. "There is no doubt that these drugs will be priced at a premium to recoup the investments made in research," he said, but added: "the abundant availability of off-patent drugs will ensure that a majority of the country's medical needs can be met at affordable prices."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze