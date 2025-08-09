Saturday 9 August 2025

India "must end drug price curbs"

23 December 1998

Drug prices in India should be determined by competitive market forcesrather than through externally-enforced restrictions, Parvinder Singh, chairman and managing director of Ranbaxy Labs, has told a World Intellectual Property Organization seminar in Mumbai. Any moves to encourage India's drug industry to invest more in research must begin with allowing market forces to operate in drug pricing, he said.

The Drug Price Control Order now controls prices of 74 bulk drugs and formulations, but this list is likely to be pruned to 14-15 in order to boost industry growth (Marketletter October 5, 1998).

Once India introduces product patents, the market share taken by patented drugs will rise to 20%-25% in the next 10 years from 10% now, Dr Singh forecast. "There is no doubt that these drugs will be priced at a premium to recoup the investments made in research," he said, but added: "the abundant availability of off-patent drugs will ensure that a majority of the country's medical needs can be met at affordable prices."

