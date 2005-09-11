India: new Rx price law set for early October

India's federal government is to announce a new drug pricing law in early October, replacing the Drug Price Control Order which sets 74 products' prices, government officials have said.
The number of drugs in the new DPCO has not been disclosed, but the mostly cost-based prices will include 40 of the National List of Essential Medicines' 354 products. Drugmakers which spend a high percentage of their budgets on R&D are likely to be exempt from controls, or brought under higher price ceilings, and those with higher R&D spending will not be brought under cost-based price ceilings, the officials added.
"We want to bring transparency in pricing," said the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ram Vilas Paswan, adding: "the government has no intention to hurt the industry but would meet the obligation to make medicines affordable."
