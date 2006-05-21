India-Pakistan could cooperate on drug trials

India and Pakistan plan to consider ways of cooperating in the health care sector and could establish a center for joint clinical trials for new drugs, according to Pakistan's Minister (Trade), at the High Commission for Pakistan, Fazal Abbas Maken.

Reports in local media indicate that, because there are similar disease patterns between the two countries Mr Maken had asked the ASSOCHAM Indo-Pak Committee and other medical representatives at a meeting to submit a detailed proposal for joint efforts. Speaking at a confer-ence on India-Pakistan Opportunities in the Healthcare Sector that was organized by the Associated Chambers of Commerce in New Dehli, Mr Maken indicated this issue would be incorporated into ongoing talks on India-Pakistan bilateral and trade relations.

BK Rao, the chairman of the ASSOCHAM's health com-mittee as well as of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, suggested that Pakistan should consider making it easier for Indian medical professionals to obtain visas and also open up its borders for India's health sector to set up its insti-tutions in Pakistan because of the demand for Indian health expertise.