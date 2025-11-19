Wednesday 19 November 2025

India Plans "$11.4 Bill" Herbal Drugs Business

4 December 1995

Indian research centers have started to seek patentable genes using genetic engineering technology and plant-based drugs from the country's vast collection. This is being targeted at an estimated 40 billion rupees-worth ($11.45 billion) of herbal drugs business at the turn of the century.

India is the second country to launch an ambitious program of gene prospecting that involves identifying potentially valuable genes in its endemic plants, and fixing the value of the gene product. India's 45,000 plant species is a repository of genetic resources of medicinally-valuable plants, but their real potential is unrealized due to a lack of standardization of useful products. India is one of the world's 12 leading biodiversity centers, and it has 16 different agroclimatic zones, 10 vegetation zones and 25 biotic provinces.

The government-financed Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has started a program to bring together seven laboratories engaged in research in this field. A blueprint for action will be ready in about six months.

