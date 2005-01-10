India revives national drug authority plan

India plans to revive long-dormant plans for a national authority with oversight over all matters relating to pharmaceuticals, reports the Economic Times of India. Currently, authority is split between the Health and Chemicals Ministries, and a new regulatory body would make it easier to negotiate patented drugs' prices when they are approved, as recommended by the Sandhu committee (Marketletter December 6, 2004).
The current situation means drugmakers can escape price controls, said a Chemical Ministry official. Once the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, which is under Chemical Ministry control, sets a drug's price, its maker can abandon it and get a slightly different product approved by the Health Ministry, which oversees safety and quality. When the NPPA tries to regulate the new drug, the process starts again. However, a Health Ministry spokesman said, if the government wishes to set price as a criterion for marketing approval, it will be implemented.
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