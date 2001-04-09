India's CBT links with Chatterjee group

The Indian state-owned Center for Biochemical Technology has agreed toset up a joint venture for R&D into bioinformatics with the NRI Chatterjee group, according to Asia Pulse Pte Ltd.
CBT director S K Brahmchari said the tie-up with Chatterjee will provide 15 fellowships to the Center. CBT already has a JV with Indian drugmaker Nicholas Piramal, which is called Genomed, to carry out R&D in the area of pharmacogenomics, and Mr Brahmchari said that the Center is in the process of developing cost-effective genotypic technologies for the pharmaceutical sector.
In addition, says Asia Pulse, the Center has core competencies in preparing biochemicals for the isolation of fine biochemical products from natural resources such as proteins, lipids and enzymes, and is working on synthesizing bio-organic compounds like peptides, oligonucleotides and reagents for recombinant DNA research.
