India's Cipla Denies Its For Sale

Drug market speculation in India is that the Hamied family, which ownsthe pharmaceutical firm Cipla Ltd, is seeking a buyer for a controling interest in the company. Market rumor also has it that the family is in talks with Glaxo Wellcome after discussions with Pfizer fell through over price. However, Cipla managing director Amar Lulla says the rumors are baseless, and that Cipla had "never been in talks with anybody." The Hemieds have declined to comment.