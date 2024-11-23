India's drugs Policy spurs Industry Links

India's new drug policy has instigated a number of collaboration moves between Indian companies and foreign research-based firms.
In order to survive in the General Agreement on tariffs and Trade post-Uruguay Round global regime of tough patent protection, Indian companies JB Chemicals, Cadila, Lyka Labs, Lupin Labs and Cipla are keen to secure tie-ups with leading foreign firms such as Cyanamid, Pfizer, Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ciba Geigy, Hoechst, Burroughs Wellcome, Glaxo and Roche. They are seeking joint ventures for manufacturing, marketing or simply accessing new products of international companies, say industry sources; a new deal between Ranbaxy and Eli Lilly will set up a joint manufacturing facility in India, and an R&D center (see page 4).
What is prompting them is the fact that that once the GATT takes effect on July 1, 1995, new drugs for which a patent is filed cannot be produced by Indian firms without a license from the inventor. The GATT provisions state that drug patents after July 1, 1995, will be filed but not granted until 2005; the new patent regime will be enforced from July 2005. However, Indian companies believe the 2005 deadline may be advanced by a few years.
