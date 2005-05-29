India's Intas spearheads EU entry via UK

Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals, with global turnover of $125.0 million, has recently set up operations in North Harrow, near London, UK, and says that it will use this as its base to spearhead a sales drive into the European Union.

Intas specializes in producing generic medicines such as cardiovascular and gastrointestinal drugs, painkillers and non-penicillin-based antibiotics. It also claims to be one of the very few Asian companies authorized to sell oncology drugs in Europe.