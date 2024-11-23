India's Kopran Plans Product Launches

- Indian pharmaceutical firm Kopran is to launch four respiratorydrugs over the next few weeks. The products are budesonide, beclomethasone, salmeterol and combined salbutamol/beclomethasone inhalers. Kopran launched its first respiratory product, Vent (salbutamol), in India in May. The firm also says it hopes to start production of the lipid-lowering drug simvastatin by the end of the year, and will soon start production of cefridime, an oral cephalosporin, for the export market.