India's Lupin and Ranbaxy to enter Japanese market

India's Lupin Laboratories has recently signed an agreement with Japan's Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry to co-operate in the marketing of finished formulations in Japan. Lupin will undertake product development and manufacturing, whereas Kyowa will conduct bio-studies, obtain regulatory approvals and market products developed by the Indian firm in Japan.

"We expect to launch our products in the Japanese market within the next three years," DB Gupta, chairman of Lupin, told reporters in Mumbai in India. The range of products that will be launched through the Lupin-Kyowa alliance are for therapeutic areas such as the central nervous system, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and anti-infectives, he said.

Meanwhile, Ranbaxy says it has recently launched its first product - the antidiabetes drug voglibose - onto the Japanese market through its joint venture with Japan's Nihon Pharmaceutical Industry. The product is being sold as Vogseal in 0.2mg and 0.3mg tablets under the Ranbaxy/Nihon Pharmaceutical Industry label by the field staff of Nippon Chemiphar and its subsidiary Nihon Pharmaceutical Industry. A Ranbaxy spokesperson said the company plans to grow its presence in the Japanese market with a range of generic products.