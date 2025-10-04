Saturday 4 October 2025

India's Lupin Reports 35% Rise In Net Profits

11 December 1998

India's Lupin Chemicals has registered a 35% jump in net profit to 34.1million rupees ($79.9 million) during the first quarter ended October 30, 1998 compared with the same 1997 period.

Lupin, India's largest manufacturer of the antituberculosis drug rifampicin, said in a statement that its operating profit before interest, depreciation and tax rose 31% to 85.4 million rupees in the latest period. Depreciation for the period was 11.8 million rupees, though the company has not made any provision for taxation.

Despite a price reduction in rifampicin, sales revenue in the first quarter remained unchanged at 256.9 million rupees against 253.6 million rupees a year ago. The company said it maintained a higher productivity growth and cut costs as a result of technology improvement.

