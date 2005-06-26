India's Matrix to buy Belgium's Docpharma

India's Matrix Laboratories has made an offer to acquire an initial 22% stake in Belgian generics drugmaker Docpharma from the latter's founder, Leon Van Rompay, and other shareholders at a price of 34.0 euros per share, for a total of around 214.0 million euros ($260.0 million). Matrix also plans to make a cash offer for the remaining shares of Docpharma held publicly, at the same price, making this potentially the largest ever acquisition by an Indian drugmaker.

Matrix would retain Docpharma's brands and trade names in their markets. The latter has 80 products in its pipeline and a further 50 in registration. The companies have agreed that Leon Van Rompay and Stijn Van Rompay will remain as chief executive and chief operating officer of the Belgian firm, respectively. Matrix will initially finance the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and bank borrowings but will consider, if required, raising funds in the capital markets post-transaction.

This is the second significant strategic move announced by Matrix this month. On June 1, it revealed its intention in principle to merge with Strides Arcolab. The two companies are currently in the process of carrying out due diligence and a valuation has yet to be set.