India's New Patent Law "Will Boost Local Industry"

India's decision to amend the 1970 Patent Act to comply with the WorldTrade Organization's Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights agreement (Marketletter November 30) should open a window of opportunity for Indian drug companies, says a recent survey conducted by the Financial Express with the Boston Consulting Group and senior Indian industry executives.

The newspaper said that the Indian health care market was valued at something over $3 billion last year, but by 2005, the year the new Patent Act must be fully implemented, its value is expected to have risen to more than $9 billion.

Growth is expected to be driven by lower-end expansion of purchasing power. BCG director Kamesh Venugopal said this promises strategic opportunities for domestic manufacturers if they reconfigure their marketing mix in terms of product, price, channel and promotion, while Group associate director Ganesh Jayaram said a key factor in shaping opportunities will be the varying significance of therapeutic areas currently and in the future.