Saturday 8 November 2025

India's post offices should sell OTC drugs

30 January 2006

OTC drugs should be sold in local post offices across India, according to Ranjit Shahani, president of the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India. Speaking to Express Pharma, Mr Shahani, who is also managing director of Novartis India, said: "prices right now are low, but only 35% of people have access. Pepsi and Coke are available in small shops, but not a paracetamol tablet." In June 2005, the Indian drug regulators began deliberations about the OPPI proposal. The full interview can be found on-line at: www.expresspharmaonline.com.

Drug pricing norms delayed

In other news, the Indian government has given drug com-panies six months to implement uniform pricing norms across the country, according to a report in the Economic Times, India. The firms will have to sell products at a maxi-mum retail price that includes all local taxes. Once the new pricing system is in place, local pharmacists will no longer have to calculate levies and add to the MRP on a case-by-case basis. The regulation is due to come into effect from April 1 this year, and be implemented by October.

