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India's Supreme Court OKs NNPA price orders

17 April 2005

India's Supreme Court has upheld National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority price notifications for seven bulk drugs issued during 2000-3 which were quashed last year by the Allahabad High Court. The ruling is a result of the Chemicals Ministry's civil appeal against the High Court judgement.

The Supreme Court, which had earlier stayed the High Court judgement, said drugmakers must comply with the notified prices and the onus is now on them to pay the government. The High Court had quashed the five price notifications on the grounds that they were arbitrary, unlawful and void and that the Authority, as drug price watchdog, had not revised the norms each year for various costs involved in manufacture, as necessitated by the drug pricing law.

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