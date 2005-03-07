India's Zydus to enter Brazil generics market

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila is to enter the Brazilian generics market after the drug regulatory body, the Anvisa, approved the marketing of four generic drug products. The company has a further application in the pipeline to market five more generics.

Ganesh Nayak, Zydus' executive director, said that the market launch would involve nine products and would start in April. The company plans a second phase from September with entry into the Brazilian branded formulations sector.