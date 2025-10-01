India Slammed Again By USTR Over Patents

In its annual report on foreign trade barriers, the Office of the United States Trade Representative has taken India to task for providing inadequate protection for intellectual property rights, resulting in losses of millions of dollars to US companies every year. The report, released in Washington, says: "India's patent protection is weak, and has especially adverse effects on US pharmaceutical and chemical companies." It puts annual losses to the US drug industry resulting from piracy at $450 million.

The USTR also notes that India fails to protect biotechnology inventions and methods of agriculture and horticulture. "India suffers from a slow bureaucracy, a severely backlogged court system and regulatory bodies that reportedly apply monopoly and fair trade regulations selectively," it adds.

The recurrent registration of trademark licenses is criticized by the report, which notes that US industry considers this to be highly bureaucratic and time-consuming. The protection of foreign trademarks is still difficult, it says, but acknowledges that enforcement is improving.