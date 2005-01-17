India to base pharma excise on retail prices

India's Union Finance Ministry has announced that excise duties on medicines are to be calculated on the basis of the products' retail prices. Previously, the duties had been based on the drugs' costs ex-factory, a practice which had led to some manufacturers making very large profits by selling products at a maximum retail price which was far higher than the ex-factory level (Marketletters passim).

The new process took effect January 9, and followed discussions held by the Ministry with the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India and the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association.