India To Reduce Bulk Drug Prices

Prices of 13 bulk drugs will be reduced shortly in India, following a review ordered by the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ram Lakhan Singh Yadev, after the customs duties on raw materials and intermediates for these drugs were reduced in the budget at the end of May.

The maximum duty on chemicals was cut from 65% to 50%, and concessional duty on 157 drug ingredients was cut to 40%. Nine bulk drugs were not affected by the duty cuts, but those whose prices will be reduced are analgin, dexamethasone pure, erythromycin estolate, erythromycin succinate, framycetin sulfate, furozoladine, methyldopa, naproxen, oxytetracycline, sulphametaxylenole, trimethoprim, dichloromethylexane and gentamycin sulfate.

The Marketletter's new delhi correspondent reports that the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has analyzed the import content of the bulk drugs and has calculated the impact of the duty reduction on the final prices. For eight of the bulk drugs, the price reduction will be less than 2%, it estimates. Under the drug policy announced in September 1994, the list of price-controlled drugs has been halved to 76.